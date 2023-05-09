A Burke County man accused of leaving two pipe bombs at a Hickory church appeared in Catawba County District Court on Tuesday.

Joshua Wayne Hawley, 37, of Connelly Springs, is charged with possession of a weapon of mass destruction and communicating a threat of mass violence at a place of religious worship, Assistant District Attorney Taylor Rockett said.

The charges stem from two pipe bombs left at the Marketplace Church on Sunday afternoon, according to the Hickory Police Department. The church is located at 2936 N.C. Highway 127 South.

Hawley was arrested at his home on Kayla’s Ridge Road on Monday afternoon. Several agencies, both local and federal, surrounded his home around noon on Monday. He was arrested in less than an hour, according to an article by the Morganton News Herald.

During the court hearing, Hawley mumbled to himself and cried. Assistant District Attorney Taylor Rockett presented some information gathered by the prosecution.

Rockett said Hawley showed up at Marketplace Church on Sunday. Hawley previously attended the church but had been banned from the property, she added.

Rockett said the pastor of the church allowed Hawley to stay for the church service.

“Once that service was over, he (Hawley) gave one of the members of that church a device and told him that it was for another member of that church,” Rockett said. “That member became concerned and put the device in his trunk. The defendant (Hawley) then handed another security personnel of the church a pair of pants. Inside the pants was another device. They alerted law enforcement at that time.”

Rockett said the devices, identified as pipe bombs, were deemed active. She said the devices were dismantled and diffused by the Gaston County Police Department.

Hawley’s home was searched by law enforcement, Rockett said.

“They found a significant amount of bomb-making devices, bomb-making equipment and some other bombs at that home,” Rockett said. “Children were also present.”

Rockett asked for bond to be set for one of the two charges. She also asked the judge to require Hawley to wear an electronic monitor if he was able to post bail. District Court Judge Sherri W. Elliott did not make a ruling about electronic monitoring.

“I think it goes without saying that he is in fact a danger to the community,” Rockett said. “He handed active pipe bombs to two individuals.”

The Catawba County Who’s in Jail website listed Hawley's bond as $150,000.

A magistrate did not set a bond for the charge of communicating a threat of mass violence at a place of religious worship, Rockett said. Judge Elliott ordered a $50,000 secured bond for that charge.

If convicted, Hawley faces a maximum prison sentence of around eight years, Elliott said.

Hawley requested a court-appointed attorney to represent him. Elliott appointed defense attorney Adam Everett to the case.

A probable cause hearing will be held on May 30.

Hawley is innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Statement from the church

The Marketplace Church released a statement on its website about suspicious devices being left at the church.

“Marketplace Church is praying for all those affected by the recent incident regarding two suspicious devices on church property,” the statement said. “Upon becoming aware of the devices, a member of our security team, which is provided by Sheepdog Protective Services, immediately notified their law enforcement division.”

The statement said a bomb squad was called to investigate and the surrounding area of the church was evacuated. The statement said the devices were safely removed from the property.

“Our church community is grateful for the quick and professional response of the agencies involved,” the statement said. “And we are praying for their continued safety as they work to ensure the safety of our community.”

The statement said the church is praying, not only for its congregation, but for the wider community that was affected by the situation. The church said it will continue to take necessary precautions to ensure the safety of its members and visitors.

“We know that prayer can provide comfort during difficult times,” the statement said. “And we encourage everyone to join us in praying for peace.”

Background of the case

A search warrant in the case revealed Hawley had been attending Marketplace Church on N.C. Highway 127 in Hickory for a while and had known the pastor of the church for 15 years. The pastor told law enforcement he believed Hawley had mental health issues. The pastor said he believed Hawley was dangerous, the search warrant said.

An official diagnosis of any health issues was not listed in the warrant.

About four months ago, the pastor asked Hawley to stop attending services because he was scaring churchgoers, the search warrant said. The pastor told law enforcement Hawley had been showing up dressed as a military police officer with a body camera and open-carrying guns and knives, the search warrant said.

Sunday morning, the pastor said he was told Hawley made a Facebook post indicating he planned to return to church that day, the search warrant said.

Around 10 a.m., the pastor saw Hawley in the parking lot of the church and believed he was in a “manic” state, according to the search warrant. The pastor told law enforcement he was “bouncing” inside his minivan, the search warrant said. No one else was with Hawley, the search warrant said.

The treasurer of the church went outside to speak with him, the search warrant said. The treasurer described Hawley’s behavior as animated, fidgety, hyper and manic, the search warrant said.

The treasurer told law enforcement that Hawley told him he brought something for the pastor and the treasurer, the search warrant said. The treasurer escorted Hawley back to his vehicle. Hawley took out a pipe bomb device from the vehicle and handed it to him, the search warrant said.

The treasurer put the device in the trunk of the car instead of taking it inside the church. The pair went back inside the building as the treasurer tried to distract Hawley, the search warrant said.

Hawley eventually made his way outside again. Hawley retrieved another pipe bomb device from his vehicle, the search warrant said. The second device was wrapped in a pair of pants, according to the search warrant.

Hawley asked some security guards at the church about where the pastor’s vehicle was, according to the search warrant. Hawley gave the security guards the device and told them to make sure the pastor knew to be careful so it wouldn’t “blow up in his face,” the search warrant said.

Hawley left the church after that, the search warrant said.

Hawley's family: He built smoke bombs

One of Hawley’s family members told the Morganton News Herald that Hawley had been building smoke bombs.

The relative said the devices contained sugar, baking soda, stump remover and sodium nitrate, but she didn’t believe they were intended to be explosives. The relative said they only produced a lot of smoke.

The relative said Hawley gave the devices to church officials because he thought they would like them.