Confiscated gun looks like a toy; Catawba man arrested for drug possession

Narcotics investigators recently found a variety of drugs and guns after searching a Catawba residence.

Damien Alonzo Burch, 35, of Catawba, was arrested and charged with felonious possession of cocaine, felonious possession of mushrooms and misdemeanor possession of marijuana, according to a Catawba County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

During this search investigators seized quantities of cocaine, psilocybin mushrooms and marijuana. Investigators also seized approximately $2,300 and 20 firearms consisting of pistols, rifles and shotguns.

One of these weapons, a converted Glock model 19 rifle with a 50-round drum magazine, had been altered to resemble a toy Nerf gun, according to the release.

Firearms of this type, while not illegal to possess, are concerning to law enforcement, stated the news release. Firearms are commonly seized in conjunction with searches where felony amounts of narcotics are present.

The search took place on Wednesday. Narcotics investigators with the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office, Hickory Police Department and the Newton Police Department were involved with the search of the residence, located on Old Catawba Road in Catawba.