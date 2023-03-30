A prominent member of Catawba County’s arts community has been charged with child sex abuse in relation to an assault reported to have occurred nearly 30 years ago.

John Pickens Coffey, 69, of Newton, was indicted on a charge of taking indecent liberties with a child by a Caldwell County grand jury on March 13, according to court documents.

The offense was reported in January of 2022, Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Aaron Barlowe said.

Barlowe said the offense was reported to have occurred in the summer of 1993. He said the victim was between the ages of 13 and 15 at the time.

Coffey was arrested on March 22 and released on a $10,000 secured bond the following day, according to court documents.

District Attorney Scott Reilly said he could not comment on the case further because it is pending. He also said he was not aware of any other pending or potential charges against Coffey.

Coffey is a pianist known for his work with local theaters and as a music teacher. He listed the First United Methodist Church in Newton and the Hickory Arts studio in downtown Hickory as his places of employment as part of his application for an appointed attorney.

Hickory Arts Artistic Director Jeff Hartman said Coffey was placed on a leave-of-absence.

“Our position is we just have to stay out of the way and let the investigation play out and see what the courts decide and stay out of it,” Hartman said. “We don’t want to get in the way of anything and we want this to turn out the right way for everyone that’s involved. He is currently not affiliated with us.”

When asked if Coffey would have any involvement with the studio while the case is pending, Hartman said: “Absolutely not.”

First United Methodist Church Pastor Josh Sherfey emailed a statement.

"John Coffey has been the organist/pianist at First UMC Newton for the last 10 years and his capacity is solely limited to adult music ministry. John is currently on leave of absence from the church until a resolution in this matter is reached. As this is an ongoing investigation, we have no further comment."

Coffey is being represented by defense attorney Steven Cheuvront, according to court documents. Cheuvront’s office is located in Burke County, according to Google Maps.

Cheuvront did not give specifics about the case.

“I ask folks to hold off judgment until all the facts are in,” Cheuvront said. “It is still early in the process.”

Coffey is scheduled to appear in Caldwell County Superior Court on April 10, according to the documents.

Coffey is innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

A native of Lenoir, Coffey attended Juilliard, the prestigious performing arts school in New York City. He spent the next few decades establishing himself as a major figure in Hickory’s art scene.

He was the first artist-in-residence for the United Arts Council of Catawba County in the early 1980s and wrote the musical “The Streets of Hickory” in 1987.

Over the years, Coffey has been affiliated with such local artistic institutions as the Hickory Community Theatre, Green Room Community Theatre, Lenoir-Rhyne Playmakers and Foothills Performing Arts.

Coffey returned to Hickory in 2011 after spending a decade in New York and went to work as a teacher at Hickory Arts.