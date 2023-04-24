A man was arrested on an attempted rape charge thanks to the quick action of a local businessman and his friend.

Hickory police charged 22-year-old Hickory resident Justin Bradley Johnson with one felony count of attempted second-degree rape in connection to an assault in a downtown Hickory shopping center.

Jacob Edwards, owner of Time Tunnel Comics, said he had closed his store and was in his car about to turn out of the strip mall parking lot, when he saw Prism coffee shop owner Nestaseya Baadani banging on the door of his store. Edwards said he knew something was wrong when he saw Baadani running.

“Apparently, she had beaten on all the (shop) doors, all the way down until she got to mine,” Edwards said.

Baadani informed Edwards and his friend Mark Ball that someone was being attacked at the store next to her coffee shop. Edwards said the moment he opened his car door he heard someone screaming for help.

Edwards said he subdued Johnson with a chokehold. Edwards said he and Ball held the suspect on the ground until police arrived.

“Once I let go of the choke, he started to come to. But by that point we had him on the ground. I’m a man of heroic girth, so I’m just on top of him and he ain’t going anywhere,” Edwards said.

Johnson was taken into custody on the scene, according to the police report. Johnson was issued a $75,000 secured bond and was listed as an inmate in the Catawba County jail as of Saturday at noon.

Multiple people called for law enforcement throughout the incident, Edwards said.

“I’m still really off about it, and it’s days later, so I can’t imagine how she (the victim) feels,” Edwards said. “I guess the moral of the story is, I hope next time it doesn’t take knocking on five doors before someone will help. Like, help your neighbor, everyone. Look out for everybody. That is my message.”