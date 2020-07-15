Column: I watched as sobriety test was performed

I never had a law officer give me a field sobriety test, but I always thought I would likely fail due to my clumsiness. Plus, I always feel nervous when under pressure. That’s what was running though my head when I witnessed a man taking the test Saturday night.
Maj. Cody Jarvis with the Catawba Police Department invited photographer Robert Reed and I to attend a traffic checkpoint last Saturday. We accepted hoping to learn more about how a checkpoint operates. It was my first one.
Growing up in a military family, I have gone on post numerous times in my life and it reminded me of that.
Vehicles drove up to the light at the intersection of U.S. Highway 70 and Oxford School Road and officers checked driver’s licenses and tags. If everything checked out, the drivers were sent on their way.
In most cases the interaction lasted maybe 20 seconds. If something was off, the officer would ask the driver to pull to the side of the road.
“We’re not just look for driving while impaired suspects, we’re checking all chapter 20 violations, which is a motor vehicle code in the general statute,” Jarvis said.
He added, “Due to COVID, a lot of law enforcement agencies seem to have been put on a hiatus (with traffic enforcement). We’re hoping to keep the roads safe but also send a message to the community that we are still out here enforcing the laws to the best of our ability.”
Each officer wore a mask. Some wore gloves during the checkpoint.
Jarvis said if someone appeared intoxicated or smelled of alcohol then they would then start a series of steps to assess if the person was driving while over the legal blood alcohol limit.
Around 10 p.m., a Statesville man on a motorcycle arrived at the checkpoint. He was asked to step off the bike and complete a field sobriety test.
Jarvis asked him how many beers he had that night. “About four,” the man said.
Jarvis was loud and clear with each step of the test which included walking along a line and balancing on one foot. He also demonstrated each action.
As the motorcycle rider took the test he was polite and followed the instructions.
Jarvis pulled out an ink pen. He asked the man to follow it with his eyes and without moving his head. Jarvis moved the pen from side to side. That’s when the cycle rider appeared to struggle. He followed the pen with his eyes, but his head would turn slightly.
“Don’t move your head,” a woman who was riding with him coached.
Jarvis asked him to take a breathalyzer test and soon arrested him for driving while impaired and with no motorcycle endorsement.
Even as he was being arrested, the man remained polite.
“At this time, you are being placed under arrest for driving while impaired,” Jarvis said.
“Yes, sir,” the man replied.
The motorcyclist was escorted to a Breath Alcohol Testing unit parked at the Dollar General convenience store near the intersection. While standing on the steps of the bus, he was asked to step back for a moment. He turned to me and said, “Apparently I ain’t that drunk if I can walk up and down the steps backwards.”
Officers with the Conover Police Department and Catawba County Sheriff’s Office were also there that night.
During the checkpoint, a total of 25 charges were handed out including no operator’s license, driving while license revoked, expired registration, fictitious registration plate and driving while impaired. Two firearms were seized, and officers handed out two narcotics violations.
This was the third year Catawba Police coordinated a checkpoint.
“We want the community to know that during this pandemic, we still care about you, we still care about your safety and we’re still out here protecting you,” Jarvis said.
