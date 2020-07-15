Column: I watched as sobriety test was performed

I never had a law officer give me a field sobriety test, but I always thought I would likely fail due to my clumsiness. Plus, I always feel nervous when under pressure. That’s what was running though my head when I witnessed a man taking the test Saturday night.

Maj. Cody Jarvis with the Catawba Police Department invited photographer Robert Reed and I to attend a traffic checkpoint last Saturday. We accepted hoping to learn more about how a checkpoint operates. It was my first one.

Growing up in a military family, I have gone on post numerous times in my life and it reminded me of that.

Vehicles drove up to the light at the intersection of U.S. Highway 70 and Oxford School Road and officers checked driver’s licenses and tags. If everything checked out, the drivers were sent on their way.

In most cases the interaction lasted maybe 20 seconds. If something was off, the officer would ask the driver to pull to the side of the road.

“We’re not just look for driving while impaired suspects, we’re checking all chapter 20 violations, which is a motor vehicle code in the general statute,” Jarvis said.