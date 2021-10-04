Column: Hickory officer looks for solutions to problems before they happen

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“She’s crying,” he told me when he returned to the car with the driver’s information.

“Did she say why she was speeding?” I asked him.

“She said she has to go to the bathroom,” he said. He acknowledged that’s a classic excuse for speeding but he wasn’t going to assume she was being dishonest.

He looked up her record and found that she had none. He decided to write her a warning and let her go.

Sigmon was always looking for crime and watched suspicious activity closely, but he never gave the impression that his goal was to slap handcuffs on a person and send them to jail.

Later that night, a white sedan ran a red light near the spot Sigmon found the ladder. “Whoa!” he said again. “They just ran that light.” He spoke that way the entire night. He would explain to me what he was seeing and what he was doing without me having to ask. It was like he was thinking out loud so that I had a better understanding of each situation.

He turned his siren on and hurried after them.

He said he smelled marijuana when he went to speak with the driver of the sedan. He started searching the vehicle. While he was searching, a male passenger told him there was a gun in his bag.