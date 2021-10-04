Column: Hickory officer looks for solutions to problems before they happen

Twenty minutes into a ride-along with Hickory officer Jordon Sigmon, he said, “Whoa! Is that a ladder?” We were driving along N.C. Hwy. 127 near Viewmont Elementary School
He quickly turned around and clicked on the vehicle’s flashing lights. He said he was concerned someone might get into an accident if they hit the ladder. He got out of his vehicle and moved the ladder out of the highway.
Prior to my ride-along with officer Sigmon, I was told by two Hickory police officers that he was proactive.
The officers clearly knew Sigmon.
“I look for solutions to problems before they happen,” Sigmon said after I asked about the ladder.
We parked by First Baptist Church in downtown Hickory and he turned his radar on. The speed limit is 25 mph. He was looking for someone going well over that.
Each car that went by was going between 30 and 35 mph. After 15 minutes of waiting, a Jeep flew by going 42.
Sigmon looked at me to make sure I still had my seatbelt on and hurried after the Jeep. He did not immediately turn his lights on. “I want to wait until we get to a safer place we can pull over,” he said.
After crossing Hwy. 127, he turned on the lights. The Jeep stopped immediately.
“She’s crying,” he told me when he returned to the car with the driver’s information.
“Did she say why she was speeding?” I asked him.
“She said she has to go to the bathroom,” he said. He acknowledged that’s a classic excuse for speeding but he wasn’t going to assume she was being dishonest.
He looked up her record and found that she had none. He decided to write her a warning and let her go.
Sigmon was always looking for crime and watched suspicious activity closely, but he never gave the impression that his goal was to slap handcuffs on a person and send them to jail.
Later that night, a white sedan ran a red light near the spot Sigmon found the ladder. “Whoa!” he said again. “They just ran that light.” He spoke that way the entire night. He would explain to me what he was seeing and what he was doing without me having to ask. It was like he was thinking out loud so that I had a better understanding of each situation.
He turned his siren on and hurried after them.
He said he smelled marijuana when he went to speak with the driver of the sedan. He started searching the vehicle. While he was searching, a male passenger told him there was a gun in his bag.
Sigmon told me that the male did not have a concealed carry permit and could have been arrested for having the gun. He checked the passenger’s history and found only traffic violations.
Once again, Sigmon took the opportunity to educate the people he had pulled over. He said he issued a warning on the weapon since the male told him about the gun before he discovered it himself.
The female driver was cited for running the red light. No marijuana was found in the vehicle.
A ride-along with an officer helped me have a better understanding of what police officers do for their communities. Also, it’s nice to know an officer and for them to know you. Something about that helps me feel safer in this city.
Kristen Hart is a reporter for the Hickory Daily Record.