Cocaine and $4,000 seized in Catawba
  • Updated
Cocaine seized by the Catawba County Sheriff's Office.

One kilogram of powder cocaine and $4,328 in cash was seized during an investigative stop along Hwy. 70 in Catawba on Monday, according to a press release from the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office.

The driver, Thomas Lamont Lineberger, 38, of Catawba was arrested and charged with trafficking in cocaine, trafficking in cocaine by transportation and maintaining a vehicle for the use or storage of controlled substances. Lineberger received a secured bond of $500,000.

The Catawba County Sheriff’s Office Special Enforcement Group conducted the investigation, according to the release. They are working with the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office and the Newton Police Department.

More arrests are expected.

“The work of our Special Enforcement Group is having a major impact on drug dealers in our county,” Catawba County Sheriff Don Brown said in the release. “The level of success we are having in aggressively pursuing drug traffickers is made possible through our continued partnering with other law enforcement agencies.”

Thomas Lamont Lineberger
