Closing statements made for Putnam trial; No verdict was reached

There was no verdict Thursday in the murder trial of Scott Putnam in Catawba County Superior Court.

The jury heard closing arguments in the case and deliberated for 25 minutes. They did not reach a verdict. The jury will convene again on Friday morning.

Putnam, 41, is charged in the shooting death of 26-year-old Anthony Killian and assault on Killian's parents, Roxanne and Donald Killian. The charges stem from the night of July 24, 2018. Putnam also faces counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill or inflict serious injury and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill.

Anthony Killian was shot five times and Roxanne was shot once, Prosecutor Lance Sigmon said. He also said Putnam attempted to shoot Donald in the face twice, but the gun was empty and Putnam told Donald he was lucky he ran out of bullets.

Closing statements began shortly after 2 p.m., starting with defense attorney Scott Matthews. He began by reminding the jury that the prosecution must prove Putnam’s guilt.

Matthews said it is the job of the prosecution to prove Putnam intended to kill Anthony in order for the jury to find Putnam guilty of first-degree murder.

Putnam shot Anthony in the heat of the moment, Matthews said. He said Putnam became so angry when he saw Anthony that he lost it, because he believed Anthony assaulted his daughter five years prior. Matthews also pointed to a combination of drinking excessive amounts of beer and vodka, past childhood trauma including sexual abuse and being off of his medication as factors in Putnam’s actions and state of mind. He reminded the jury repeatedly that when she took the stand Roxanne said Putnam looked out of it.

Sigmon argued on behalf of the state that Putnam’s actions indicated premeditation and deliberation. He pointed to Putnam arming himself with a gun from his home and walking a mile to the Killians’ residence. Putnam's walk gave him plenty of time to think about what he would say and do once he reached the home, Sigmon said.

Putnam’s ability to walk through the woods in the dark without a flashlight showed that he may not have been as impaired as the defense wanted the jury to believe, Sigmon said.

Closing statements lasted approximately two hours.

