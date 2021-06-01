Closing arguments made in murder trial in Catawba County on Tuesday; jury begins deliberations

The jury heard closing arguments in a double-homicide trial on Tuesday at the Catawba County Courthouse.
Daniel Minton, 22, of Lenoir is charged with two counts of murder in the shooting of Janarion Knox, 20, of Hickory and Branique McKnight, 18, of Conover at Ridgecrest Apartments in Hickory on Aug. 31, 2017.
Defense attorney Ken Darty argued that Minton’s actions were in self-defense. He said Knox and McKnight were attempting to rob Minton during a drug deal.
Prosecutor Brittany Pinkham said it was Minton who robbed McKnight of marijuana during a drug deal and murdered both McKnight and Knox.
Darty reminded the jury during closing arguments of what lead investigator Shanna Hudson with Hickory Police said earlier on in the trial, that Minton’s story of what happened was the most consistent with the evidence.
Darty said in his closing arguments that eyewitnesses, who testified in court, have changed their stories since the shooting occurred.
Pinkham said in her closing arguments that consistency does not mean accuracy and urged the jury to use their common sense when considering the testimonies and evidence.
Minton said during his testimony last week that he was standing at a dining table on the day of the shooting when McKnight pointed a gun at him and attempted to rob Minton of his money. Minton said he then moved McKnight’s arm away and shot McKnight. Minton said Knox then pulled out a gun. Minton said he shot several times at Knox.
Pinkham said in closing arguments on Tuesday that it was Minton who went into the apartment, put Knox in a headlock and told the other four in the room to get down. Pinkham said six bullets were shot by Minton and all hit either Knox or McKnight. Everyone else in the room ran.
“Two people lost their lives over a bag of marijuana,” Pinkham said.
Superior Court Judge Gregory Horne charged the jury, explaining to them the decisions they need to make, and the jury left the courtroom at 2:30 p.m. to begin deliberations.
Judge Horne said for each murder charge, the jury can find Minton guilty of murder in the first degree, murder in the second degree or voluntary manslaughter. They can also find Minton not guilty on both charges.
Minton’s mother Sandra Minton was in the courtroom Tuesday, as well as Knox’s father Carlos Walker. Both declined to comment on the trial.
The jury did not come to a decision on Tuesday and were asked to return Wednesday to continue deliberations.