Closing arguments made in murder trial in Catawba County on Tuesday; jury begins deliberations

The jury heard closing arguments in a double-homicide trial on Tuesday at the Catawba County Courthouse.

Daniel Minton, 22, of Lenoir is charged with two counts of murder in the shooting of Janarion Knox, 20, of Hickory and Branique McKnight, 18, of Conover at Ridgecrest Apartments in Hickory on Aug. 31, 2017.

Defense attorney Ken Darty argued that Minton’s actions were in self-defense. He said Knox and McKnight were attempting to rob Minton during a drug deal.

Prosecutor Brittany Pinkham said it was Minton who robbed McKnight of marijuana during a drug deal and murdered both McKnight and Knox.

Darty reminded the jury during closing arguments of what lead investigator Shanna Hudson with Hickory Police said earlier on in the trial, that Minton’s story of what happened was the most consistent with the evidence.

Darty said in his closing arguments that eyewitnesses, who testified in court, have changed their stories since the shooting occurred.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Pinkham said in her closing arguments that consistency does not mean accuracy and urged the jury to use their common sense when considering the testimonies and evidence.