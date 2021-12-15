Closing arguments made in Catawba County murder trial

Welty suggested to the jury that maybe Robinson had confused Geter with someone else.

Welty explained the differences between first- and second-degree murder and asked the jury to find Robinson guilty of first-degree murder.

Darty then had his opportunity to address the jury.

He said Robinson was cooperative with investigators following the shooting and Robinson went to the Hickory Police Department on his own free will and spoke with investigators

Darty told the jury that in order for them to find his client guilty the prosecutor must prove to them beyond a reasonable doubt that Robinson committed the crime.

Darty questioned the motives of the witnesses who testified during the trial. He pointed out that many had given investigators different statements at the start of the investigation than what they said on the witness stand.

Darty showed the jury pictures of Robinson from 2015. He explained that a witness described the shooter as being tall, dark and skinny. Darty said Robinson is 5 foot 8 inches and was not skinny in the images.

The jury will decide whether to find Robinson guilty or not guilty of murder. The jury did not decide a verdict on Wednesday.

