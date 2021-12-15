Closing arguments made in Catawba County murder trial

Closing arguments were made Wednesday in a murder trial in which Jamar Franklin Robinson, 30, of Newton, faces a first-degree murder charge.
Robinson is charged in the shooting death of 23-year-old Octavis Sentex Geter on June 6, 2015, in Hickory.
Robinson’s attorney Ken Darty said in Catawba County Superior Court that he is arguing that his client did not shoot and kill Geter.
Robinson entered the courtroom in a blue dress shirt and colorful tie Wednesday morning to listen in on the closing arguments. He smiled to his family and took his seat next to his attorney.
Judge W. Todd Pomeroy reminded the jury that what the attorneys say during their closing arguments is not evidence.
Prosecutor Jeff Welty made his arguments first.
Welty began by showing the jury a picture of Geter and then images of a home where a party took place on June 6, 2015, on Second Street SE in Hickory. He said that during the party, Robinson had a fight with others in attendance. When the fight was over, Welty said Robinson was angry that he lost the fight.
Soon after, Welty said Robinson pulled a gun on Geter, who was not a participant in the fight, outside the home and shot him in the chest and in the back.
Welty suggested to the jury that maybe Robinson had confused Geter with someone else.
Welty explained the differences between first- and second-degree murder and asked the jury to find Robinson guilty of first-degree murder.
Darty then had his opportunity to address the jury.
He said Robinson was cooperative with investigators following the shooting and Robinson went to the Hickory Police Department on his own free will and spoke with investigators
Darty told the jury that in order for them to find his client guilty the prosecutor must prove to them beyond a reasonable doubt that Robinson committed the crime.
Darty questioned the motives of the witnesses who testified during the trial. He pointed out that many had given investigators different statements at the start of the investigation than what they said on the witness stand.
Darty showed the jury pictures of Robinson from 2015. He explained that a witness described the shooter as being tall, dark and skinny. Darty said Robinson is 5 foot 8 inches and was not skinny in the images.
The jury will decide whether to find Robinson guilty or not guilty of murder. The jury did not decide a verdict on Wednesday.