Cleveland County man arrested on sex charges filed in Alexander County

A Cleveland County man was arrested on multiple sex charges stemming from an investigation in Alexander County.

Carol Henry Maloney III, 41, is charged with five counts of statutory rape and five counts of sexual activity by a substitute parent, Alexander County Sheriff Chris Bowman said in a news release.

Maloney was arrested in Cleveland County on Wednesday and taken to the Alexander County Detention Center, Bowman said.

Maloney is being held under a $400,000 bond and is scheduled to make a first appearance in Alexander County District Court on Monday, Bowman said.

The investigation is ongoing, Bowman said.