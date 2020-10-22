 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Claremont woman charged with murder in infant son's death
0 comments
breaking top story

Claremont woman charged with murder in infant son's death

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

A Claremont woman was arrested in connection to her infant son’s death.

On Oct. 17, the Claremont Police Department requested SBI assistance with the investigation into the death of a 2-month-old after the infant was found unresponsive by his father, according to a press release from that North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

On Tuesday, Oct. 20, Aaliyah Nicole Mungro, 22, of Claremont was arrested and charged with murder. Mungro was booked at the Catawba County Detention Center after going before a magistrate where she was denied bond.

The case is being handled by the Catawba County District Attorney’s office. The SBI and Claremont Police Department continue to investigate.

Mungro’s next court date is Nov. 9.

PicShowImg.gif

Aaliyah Nicole Mungro
0 comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Man wanted in Vale shooting
Crime News

Man wanted in Vale shooting

  • Updated

A Connelly Springs man is wanted for shooting a man at Halfway Supply in Vale, according to a Lincoln County Sheriff's Department news release.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert