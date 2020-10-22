Claremont woman charged with murder in infant son's death

A Claremont woman was arrested in connection to her infant son’s death.

On Oct. 17, the Claremont Police Department requested SBI assistance with the investigation into the death of a 2-month-old after the infant was found unresponsive by his father, according to a press release from that North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation.

On Tuesday, Oct. 20, Aaliyah Nicole Mungro, 22, of Claremont was arrested and charged with murder. Mungro was booked at the Catawba County Detention Center after going before a magistrate where she was denied bond.

The case is being handled by the Catawba County District Attorney’s office. The SBI and Claremont Police Department continue to investigate.

Mungro’s next court date is Nov. 9.