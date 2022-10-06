Claremont man pleads guilty to second-degree murder; sentenced to 20 years

A Claremont man pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the shooting death of Samuel Antonio Hernandez Loza.

During Catawba County Superior Court on Thursday, Tony Marshall Shook, 58, admitted to shooting and killing Loza on Oct. 19, 2020.

Superior Court Judge Lynn Gullett handed down a minimum sentence of 20 years in prison. “(Shook) takes full responsibility,” Defense attorney Scott Matthews said. “He is very remorseful. This stemmed from a lifelong addiction that he has never gotten out of.”

Gullett recommended Shook get substance abuse treatment while in prison. Shook is also required to pay Loza’s family $6,561.79 in restitution, Gullett said.

Assistant District Attorney Melanie Earles said Shook gave a woman he was involved with between $400 and $500 to buy drugs. She said the woman met with Loza to purchase the drugs. The drugs were fake according to case evidence, Earles said.

Earles said Sheala Layell, who is charged with accessory after the fact, went to Shook’s house to use drugs with him on Oct. 19. While Layell was at the house, Shook began talking about someone owing him money for the fake drugs, Earles said.

Earles said Shook and Layell went to Loza’s home on White Tail Circle in Conover on Oct. 19. She said the two asked to speak with Loza and were allowed to enter the home.

Earles said Shook and Layell went into the bedroom at Loza’s home. Shook pointed a gun at Loza and demanded Loza give him $500, she said. Shook shot Loza when he said he did not have the money, Earles said.

Earles said Shook and Layell searched Loza’s pockets. She said they took about $15 and multiple green Xanax bars. Loza died at the scene from a gunshot wound to the chest, Earles said. Shook and Layell fled the scene, Earles said.

Earles said the gun that was used in the killing of Loza was sold and taken apart. The gun belonged to Shook’s mother, Earles said.