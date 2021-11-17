Claremont man pleads guilty in storming of U.S. Capitol

A Claremont man charged in the Jan. 6 storming of the U.S. Capitol pleaded guilty to demonstrating in the Capitol in federal court on Tuesday, according to the Public Access to Court Electronic Records website.

James “Les” Little, who was 51 at the time of his arrest in March, was also charged with disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building, disorderly conduct in a Capitol building and unlawfully entering or remaining in a restricted building.

The entry on the court records website indicated Little only pleaded guilty to the charge of demonstrating and parading in the Capitol.

Judge Royce Lamberth set Little’s sentencing hearing for next February. Little is not being held in custody and will remain free at least until the sentencing.

Court documents released at the time of Little’s arrest provided some detail on the government’s case against him.

These documents included messages from Little in which he made statements such as “We just took over the Capital!” and ““We are stopping treason! Stealing elections is treason! We’re not going to take it anymore!”

In an interview with the FBI a week after the attack, Little said “he had no intention of entering the Capitol when he went to the protest, but that he got caught up in the moment,” according to the documents.

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

