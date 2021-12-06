Claremont man pleads guilty in 2017 shooting death; sentenced to nine years in prison

Tony Allen Brittain II, 49, of Claremont was sentenced to a minimum of nine years in prison for the death of 28-year-old Kevin Ray Hefner after pleading guilty in Catawba County Superior Court on Monday.
Brittain pleaded guilty to second-degree murder. Judge Steven Warren sentenced him to 108 months to 142 months in prison.
On Nov. 4, 2017, Brittain and his daughter Halie Brittain Lassman went to Hefner’s home to retrieve money for drugs Lassman had purchased earlier that day, prosecutor Adren Harris with the Attorney General’s office said in court.
“The defendant’s daughter was getting a tattoo … and when she arranged to get the tattoo from the tattoo artist she mentioned she wanted some drugs, meth,” Harris said.
Lassman gave the tattoo artist $80 and they both drove to Hefner’s home to purchase the drugs. They later discovered the drugs were fake. Hefner denied them a refund.
Harris said Lassman called her father, Tony Brittain, and told him she had been robbed. Brittain and Lassman drove back to Hefner’s home with a loaded .12 gauge shotgun.
“The daughter gets out (of the vehicle), knocks on the door at which time when the victim comes to the door he is blown away with the .12 gauge. The defendant shoots him,” Harris said.
Lassman did receive her money back following the incident.
Brittain’s attorney Lisa Dubs said had the case gone to trial she would have argued that Brittain acted in self-defense. She added that Brittain was told by his daughter that Hefner had a reputation for being violent.
Dubs said just hours before Hefner was killed, there was evidence that Hefner was threatening people in the home with a gun. “There are statements that he had actually held a gun to a woman’s head as she was holding her baby, threatening to kill her shortly before this incident occurred,” she said.
Lassman is facing a pending accessory after the fact charge in this case, Capt. Aaron Turk with the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office said. Her next court date is scheduled for Feb. 7, 2022.