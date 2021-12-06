Claremont man pleads guilty in 2017 shooting death; sentenced to nine years in prison

Tony Allen Brittain II, 49, of Claremont was sentenced to a minimum of nine years in prison for the death of 28-year-old Kevin Ray Hefner after pleading guilty in Catawba County Superior Court on Monday.

Brittain pleaded guilty to second-degree murder. Judge Steven Warren sentenced him to 108 months to 142 months in prison.

On Nov. 4, 2017, Brittain and his daughter Halie Brittain Lassman went to Hefner’s home to retrieve money for drugs Lassman had purchased earlier that day, prosecutor Adren Harris with the Attorney General’s office said in court.

“The defendant’s daughter was getting a tattoo … and when she arranged to get the tattoo from the tattoo artist she mentioned she wanted some drugs, meth,” Harris said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Lassman gave the tattoo artist $80 and they both drove to Hefner’s home to purchase the drugs. They later discovered the drugs were fake. Hefner denied them a refund.

Harris said Lassman called her father, Tony Brittain, and told him she had been robbed. Brittain and Lassman drove back to Hefner’s home with a loaded .12 gauge shotgun.