Claremont man gets prison time, probation for his role in the storming of the U.S. Capitol

Reid wrote that Little did volunteer work on his campaign and the campaign of his son Jason Reid. “Mr. Little is a Christian conservative patriot who loves God, his community and America,” Reid wrote. “That's why he was at the Stop the Steal rally to begin with because he is a concerned citizen.”

Reid added that Little had been a law-abiding resident of Catawba County during Reid’s time as sheriff.

Little has been convicted of infractions and at least one misdemeanor which were related to alcohol and driving violations, according to court documents filed by prosecutors. The location and dates of these offenses were not specified.

Richards wrote that Little was an active church member who has “a Christian servant’s heart.”

“I know that Les has his own views on various subjects but I don’t believe he means any harm to anyone,” Richards wrote. Richards also asked the judge to consider the need for Little to be at home to care for his mother.

Carlton Huffman, a Republican political operative who worked in North Carolina and is now based in Wisconsin, offered an alternative view in his letter to the court. Huffman described Little as “gruff, rude and often aggressive with individuals who disagreed with him at public meetings.”

