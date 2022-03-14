Claremont man gets prison time, probation for his role in the storming of the U.S. Capitol

A Claremont man was sentenced Monday to two months in prison and three years of probation for his participation in the storming of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.
James “Les” Little, 51, pleaded guilty in November to the misdemeanor charge of unlawfully demonstrating in the Capitol building.
Little entered the Capitol building during the attack and walked around, at one point entering the Senate gallery. While in the Capitol, he texted several celebratory and defiant messages. These included: “We just took over the Capital!” and “We are stopping treason! Stealing elections is treason! We’re not going to take it anymore!”
Little faced up to six months in prison for the offense. Judge Royce Lamberth opted instead for the split sentence of two months imprisonment and three years of probation.
The sentence handed down was slightly harsher than the one recommended by prosecutors. Federal prosecutors asked for one month in prison along with the three years of probation and some community service.
Little previously agreed to pay a $500 fine as part of his plea, according to court documents.
In handing down the sentence, Lamberth also sided with the prosecution on the disputed question of whether a split sentence of prison and probation was allowable in this case.
Lamberth argued the sentence was not only permissible but necessary given the facts of the case.
Prison time is appropriate, Lamberth wrote, to convey the seriousness of the crime and probation is needed to deter Little from future violations. “Stated plainly, the court must not only punish Little for his conduct but also ensure that he will not engage in similar conduct again during the next election,” Lamberth wrote.
Lamberth’s sentencing decision also focused on Little’s lack of remorse.
“At his sentencing, Little did not retract any of his prior statements,” Lamberth wrote. “He didn't apologize or acknowledge in any way that what he had done was wrong. Instead, he chose to criticize the FBI agents for not reading him his Miranda rights and requested that he be permitted to continue using firearms.”
Little responded Monday that he had no comment on the case. He did say he planned to appeal the sentence.
Letters of support and opposition
Little received a few letters of support prior to sentencing, including letters that argued for lenience.
Some of these came from prominent community members, including former Catawba County Sheriff Coy Reid and the Rev. Dennis Richards Sr., pastor at First Baptist Church in Claremont.
Reid wrote that Little did volunteer work on his campaign and the campaign of his son Jason Reid. “Mr. Little is a Christian conservative patriot who loves God, his community and America,” Reid wrote. “That's why he was at the Stop the Steal rally to begin with because he is a concerned citizen.”
Reid added that Little had been a law-abiding resident of Catawba County during Reid’s time as sheriff.
Little has been convicted of infractions and at least one misdemeanor which were related to alcohol and driving violations, according to court documents filed by prosecutors. The location and dates of these offenses were not specified.
Richards wrote that Little was an active church member who has “a Christian servant’s heart.”
“I know that Les has his own views on various subjects but I don’t believe he means any harm to anyone,” Richards wrote. Richards also asked the judge to consider the need for Little to be at home to care for his mother.
Carlton Huffman, a Republican political operative who worked in North Carolina and is now based in Wisconsin, offered an alternative view in his letter to the court. Huffman described Little as “gruff, rude and often aggressive with individuals who disagreed with him at public meetings.”