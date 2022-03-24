Claremont man faces COVID-19 loan fraud; previous federal bank robbery charges

A Claremont man previously charged with bank robbery is now accused of lying to obtain more than $74,000 in federal COVID-19 funds intended for businesses.

Federal authorities allege that Spenc'r Denard Rickerson, 35, gave false information to get money through the Paycheck Protection Program and the Economic Injury Disaster Loan program, according to the federal indictment.

The indictment alleges Rickerson, whose first name has previously been given as Spencer, misrepresented himself as a business owner in 2020 and 2021 to receive funds from the COVID-19 programs.

For part of the period while he was claiming to be a business owner, Rickerson was receiving unemployment benefits and had repeatedly said on government forms that he was not self-employed.

Rickerson used the money from the federal government to buy cryptocurrency and pay personal expenses, according to the indictment.

Rickerson is also facing a federal bank robbery charge in connection with the March 2021 robbery of the Truist bank in Newton. The Catawba County Sheriff's Office charged Rickerson in that robbery last April.

