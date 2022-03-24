 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story breaking

Claremont man faces COVID-19 loan fraud; previous federal bank robbery charges

  • 0

A Claremont man previously charged with bank robbery is now accused of lying to obtain more than $74,000 in federal COVID-19 funds intended for businesses.

Federal authorities allege that Spenc'r Denard Rickerson, 35, gave false information to get money through the Paycheck Protection Program and the Economic Injury Disaster Loan program, according to the federal indictment.

The indictment alleges Rickerson, whose first name has previously been given as Spencer, misrepresented himself as a business owner in 2020 and 2021 to receive funds from the COVID-19 programs.

For part of the period while he was claiming to be a business owner, Rickerson was receiving unemployment benefits and had repeatedly said on government forms that he was not self-employed. 

Rickerson used the money from the federal government to buy cryptocurrency and pay personal expenses, according to the indictment.

Rickerson is also facing a federal bank robbery charge in connection with the March 2021 robbery of the Truist bank in Newton. The Catawba County Sheriff's Office charged Rickerson in that robbery last April. 

Spencer Rickerson

Rickerson

 

0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Drones offer lifeline for injured in war-torn Ukraine

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert