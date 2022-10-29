Claremont man convicted of wire fraud, bank robbery

A Claremont man was convicted on multiple charges, including bank robbery, by a federal grand jury in Statesville on Friday.

Spenc’r Denard Rickerson, 35, was found guilty on charges of bank robbery, wire fraud and aggravated identity theft, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of North Carolina Dena J. King said in a news release.

Rickerson could face up to 47 years in prison and $500,000 in fines. A sentencing date has not been set, King said.

Between June 30, 2020, and March 20, 2021, Rickerson used false information to apply for a Paycheck Protection Program loan and multiple Economic Injury Disaster Loans guaranteed by the Small Business Administration under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act, according to court documents, witness testimony and evidence presented at trial, King said.

In order to obtain the Paycheck Protection Program loan, Rickerson submitted a fraudulent application for a non-existent company that contained false information, including the purpose of the loan and the company’s payroll costs, King said.

Rickerson also submitted fraudulent applications for several loans under the Economic Injury Disaster Loans program, in which he provided fake information about the number of company employees and gross revenue, King said.

As a result of the fraudulent applications, Rickerson received more than $84,233 in fraudulent funds intended to assist businesses impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, King said.

In addition to the fraudulent loan scheme, on March 18, 2021, Rickerson committed an armed robbery of a BB&T bank, now called Truist, located at 12 N. Main Ave., in Newton. Rickerson used the stolen funds from the fraudulent loan scheme and the bank robbery to pay bills and to buy cryptocurrency, King said.

Rickerson remains free on bond. The maximum statutory penalty for the bank robbery is 25 years in prison and a $250,000 fine. The wire fraud charge carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine. The aggravated identity theft charge carries a mandatory two-year prison term consecutive to any other prison term imposed, King said.

The FBI in Charlotte investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Lambert Guinn and Jenny G. Sugar of the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Charlotte are in charge of the prosecution, King said.

To report suspected COVID-19 fraud, contact the National Center for Disaster Fraud at 866-720-5721 or file an online complaint at the U.S. Department of Justice website. Complaints filed will be reviewed by the National Center for Disaster Fraud and referred to federal, state, local or international law enforcement or regulatory agencies for investigation, King said.

Members of the public in the Western District of North Carolina are also encouraged to call 704-344-6222 to reach their local Coronavirus Fraud Coordinator, King said.