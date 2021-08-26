Claremont man charged with robbery and assault in Alexander County

A Claremont man was charged after allegedly stealing a vehicle in Alexander County.

On Wednesday around 10:30 a.m., deputies went to a house off Friendship Church Road in the Wittenberg Community in reference to a vehicle being stolen at gunpoint. The suspect was found inside the vehicle that was reported stolen, according to a news release from the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office.

Officers told the suspect, later identified as Delone Allison Goss, 25, of Claremont, to get out of the vehicle. The suspect complied with officers’ commands and a firearm was found and taken from the vehicle.

The victim said that Goss showed up at the residence due to a domestic situation, according to the release. Goss reportedly got angry with the victim, struck her and took her cellphone at gunpoint. The suspect then stole her vehicle and left the residence. He returned shortly after.

Goss was charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, motor vehicle theft, assault on a female, assault by pointing a gun, communicating threats and criminal domestic trespass. Goss was taken to the Alexander County Detention Center where he is being held under a $62,000 secured bond.