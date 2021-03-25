Claremont man charged in U.S. Capitol attack

A Claremont man is facing charges in connection with the storming of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

James “Les” Little is charged with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, disorderly conduct in restricted buildings or grounds, disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds and parading or demonstrating in the Capitol building, according to a court document.

An unnamed relative of Little’s reached out to the FBI after the attack on the Capitol and provided information on Little’s activities, according to an affidavit filed by FBI Special Agent Richard Sutherland.

The relative turned over a series of text messages with Little the day of the attack. One of the texts included in the affidavit shows Little messaging, “We just took over the Capital!”

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.