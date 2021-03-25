 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Claremont man charged in U.S. Capitol attack
0 comments
alert featured

Claremont man charged in U.S. Capitol attack

{{featured_button_text}}
James Little Capitol

This image included in court documents shows Claremont resident James "Les" Little in the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. Little is identified by the red arrow. 

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

A Claremont man is facing charges in connection with the storming of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

James “Les” Little is charged with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, disorderly conduct in restricted buildings or grounds, disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds and parading or demonstrating in the Capitol building, according to a court document.

An unnamed relative of Little’s reached out to the FBI after the attack on the Capitol and provided information on Little’s activities, according to an affidavit filed by FBI Special Agent Richard Sutherland.

The relative turned over a series of text messages with Little the day of the attack. One of the texts included in the affidavit shows Little messaging, “We just took over the Capital!”

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden says North Korea is top foreign policy issue

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert