Claremont man charged in Newton bank robbery

A Claremont man has been charged in last month’s robbery at the Truist bank branch in downtown Newton.

Spencer Denard Rickerson, 34, is charged with one felony count of robbery with a dangerous weapon. He is being held under a $250,000 bond.

A release from the Newton Police Department confirmed Rickerson has been charged in the bank robbery that occurred March 18.

The department was assisted by the FBI, State Bureau of Investigation, Catawba County Sheriff’s Office, Hickory Police Department and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, according to the release.

“This case is a good example of the close positive working relationship between the Newton Police Department and our community at-large along with local, state and federal agencies,” Newton Police Chief Vidal Sipe said via the release.

The investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with information on the case can call Lt. David Coffman at 828-695-4264 or email him at dcoffman@newtonnc.gov.

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

