Claremont man charged in Capitol attack told FBI he "got caught up in the moment"

James Leslie Little posted a short video of the Washington, D.C., subway to the YouTube page “Little Drummer Boy 1970 Little” on Jan. 7.

“Little Drummer Boy riding the train back from the peaceful and fun Stop the Steal rally!” the Claremont resident proclaimed in the video description.

More than two months after that post, Little, 51, is facing charges related to participation in the Jan. 6 storming of the U.S. Capitol.

He is scheduled to make his first appearance in Washington, D.C., federal court via Zoom on Wednesday.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The FBI was tipped off by one of Little’s relatives, who was not named in court documents.

Texts included in the document show an angry exchange between Little and the relative in which Little says he and others have taken over the Capitol.

Little went on to text the relative: “We are stopping treason! Stealing elections is treason! We’re not going to take it anymore!”

The court documents include an account of an interview Little did with the FBI on Jan. 13 in which he told authorities “he had no intention of entering the Capitol when he went to the protest, but that he got caught up in the moment.”