Claremont man charged in 2 armed robberies
Robbery Suspect.jpg
Photo courtesy of the Catawba County Sheriff's Office

This story was updated at 4:09 p.m. on August 7

A Claremont man is facing charges in connection with robberies of stores in Catawba and Alexander counties on Friday morning. 

Charles David Kincaid, 44, is charged with felony robbery with a dangerous weapon, according to the Catawba County Who's in Jail? website.

His bond is listed at $50,000. 

Kincaid was taken into custody on Interstate 40 shortly after 11 a.m. Friday, according to a release from the Catawba County Sheriff's Office. 

Kincaid matched the description of a suspect in the robberies of the Propst Superette in Hickory and the Pahal Shop & Save in Taylorsville, according to the release.

The suspect took money from both stores. Officers found what they believe to be the stolen money during the arrest, according to the release. 

The Catawba sheriff's office is investigating the case along with the Alexander County Sheriff's Office and Taylorsville Police Department. 

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

