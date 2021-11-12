Church's storage unit vandalized; some of contents earmarked for Hickory's homeless population

Open Door Baptist Church's storage unit was vandalized this week.

The vandals set off a fire extinguisher, sprayed orange paint along the walls and floor, and ransacked the area of the building that was storing tents and sleeping bags to serve the homeless, Roger Cornett said.

Cornett met with the Catawba County Sheriff's Office on Friday morning regarding the situation.

Cornett is the director of the church's homeless relief program. He said the tents and sleeping bags were going to be given out to homeless people in need at the Hickory Soup Kitchen on Nov. 20.

"We'll just pray for them and forgive them," Cornett said about the vandals. "That's just what we do."

