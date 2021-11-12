 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Church's storage unit vandalized; some of contents earmarked for Hickory's homeless population
0 Comments
alert top story
OPEN DOOR BAPTIST

Church's storage unit vandalized; some of contents earmarked for Hickory's homeless population

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
111321-hdr-news-breakin-p1.jpg

Roger Cornett with Open Door Baptist Church holds a tent and sleeping bag on Friday outside of a storage unit that was ransacked this week. The supplies were earmarked for the homeless.

 ROBERT C. REED, RECORD

Open Door Baptist Church's storage unit was vandalized this week.

The vandals set off a fire extinguisher, sprayed orange paint along the walls and floor, and ransacked the area of the building that was storing tents and sleeping bags to serve the homeless, Roger Cornett said. 

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Cornett met with the Catawba County Sheriff's Office on Friday morning regarding the situation.

Cornett is the director of the church's homeless relief program. He said the tents and sleeping bags were going to be given out to homeless people in need at the Hickory Soup Kitchen on Nov. 20.

"We'll just pray for them and forgive them," Cornett said about the vandals. "That's just what we do."

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Mysterious Pluto! Does it have an ocean under its shell?

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert