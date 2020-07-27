Cherryville man charged with murder in Lincoln County

A Cherryville man was arrested and charged with second-degree murder in Lincoln County.
Officers in Lincoln County responded to a possible physical disturbance at a residence on Howard’s Creek Mill Road Sunday morning, according to a press release from the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office. Ronald Lee Ewing, 65 of Howard’s Creek Mill Road was found lying in the driveway. Ewing was dead.
Johnny Ray Cook, 33, of Cherryville was arrested Monday morning at a relative’s residence on Shoal Road.
He was given a $150,000 secured bond.
