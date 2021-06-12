Cherryville man charged in fatal collision

A Cherryville man has been charged after one person died in a multi-vehicle wreck.

On Friday at about 2 p.m., the N.C. State Highway Patrol responded to and investigated a fatal collision in Catawba County on N.C. 127 near Valley Field Road, according to a news release from the highway patrol.

A 2004 Mitsubishi Lancer was traveling south on N.C. 127. It stopped in the roadway while waiting for traffic to clear before turning left into a private driveway. A 2015 Chrysler Town & Country van was traveling south, failed to adequately reduce speed, attempted to swerve, but ended up rear-ending the Mitsubishi. The car was forced across the centerline and collided with a northbound 2012 Toyota Tundra pickup truck, according to the release.

The driver of the Mitsubishi, Betty Hilton Shook, 89, of Hickory, died at the scene. The driver of the Toyota, Jeffrey David Clark, 51, of Mocksville, was transported by EMS to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Chrysler, Michael Christopher Isenhour, 33, of Cherryville, was not injured. He has been charged with failing to reduce speed and misdemeanor death by vehicle.

Traffic was detoured around the area while N.C. 127 was closed for over two hours during the on-scene investigation.