Charlotte woman, Lenoir man arrested on drug charges in Hickory

A Charlotte woman and a Lenoir man were arrested on drug charges in Hickory after police received calls of gunshots being fired.

Maurice Brown, 25, of Lenoir, was charged with possession with intent to sell or deliver marijuana and possession of a firearm by a felon. Jasmine Romero, 22, of Charlotte, was charged with possession with intent to sell or deliver marijuana and maintaining a vehicle with a controlled substance. Brown also had an active indictment for a charge of possession of a firearm by a felon out of Caldwell County, Hickory police Capt. Philip Demas said.

Hickory police say officers responded to a call at the RaceWay gas station at 1230 U.S. Highway 321 on Wednesday morning. A witness at the gas station told police he saw a man and woman arguing. He said the woman was in the driver’s seat of a white Tesla, and the man was outside of the vehicle. He said he observed the man enter the Tesla then heard a gunshot coming from inside the vehicle, Demas said.

The witness told police the Tesla left the gas station and headed south on U.S. Highway 321. An officer saw the Tesla on U.S. Highway 321 and conducted a traffic stop, Demas said.

Officers confiscated several vacuum-sealed bags of marijuana worth an estimated $8,269, a handgun and $2,645, Demas said. He added that the gun still had a spent casing in the chamber.