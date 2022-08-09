Charlotte woman faces prison contraband charges in Alexander County

A Charlotte woman was arrested on a felony charge of providing contraband to an inmate stemming from an incident linked to Alexander County.

Fanisha Locke, 51, of Charlotte, was arrested on Monday following an investigation that started in April, the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

In April, the sheriff’s office was contacted by the Alexander Correctional Institution in reference to a conspiracy to deliver controlled substances to inmates via mail. Evidence was submitted to the North Carolina State Crime Lab for analysis, the sheriff’s office said.

Locke was arrested after the evidence was analyzed. Locke is scheduled to appear in Alexander County District Court of Aug. 15. She is currently being held under a $10,000 bond, the sheriff's office said.