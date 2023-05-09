A Charlotte man is set to spend between 10 and 13 years in prison after pleading guilty to stealing iPhones from a business in Conover, according to a release from District Attorney Scott Reilly’s Office.

Nafife Morris Jainlett, 37, entered a guilty plea on Monday to charges of breaking and entering and larceny after breaking and entering as part of a plea agreement, according to the release. Catawba County Superior Court Judge Nathaniel Poovey oversaw the plea hearing and sentenced Jainlett.

The charges stemmed from the theft of three iPhones from a business in Conover in February 2020, according to the release. In addition to the three stolen phones, one phone was damaged.

Officers in the Conover Police Department identified Jainlett after obtaining and testing blood samples Jainlett left behind when he cut himself breaking into the business, according to the release.

Jainlett is a habitual felon whose convictions in the past decade have included attempted larceny in Mecklenburg County, breaking and entering in Burke County and possession of burglary tools in Rowan County, according to the release.