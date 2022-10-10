Charlotte man pleads guilty to murder of 23-year-old from Hickory

A Charlotte man pleaded guilty to second-degree murder during Catawba County Superior Court on Monday.

Steven Razelle Staples, 33, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder for the death of 23-year-old Andres Moscotte. Staples admitted to shooting and killing Moscotte on Jan. 23, 2020.

Staples was sentenced to a minimum of 28 years in prison.

Staples has four murder charges pending in Mecklenburg County, according to court documents. All five murder charges, including the one from Catawba County, stem from deaths that occurred between December 2019 and January 2020, according to the documents.

Moscotte’s family was present in the courtroom but did not wish to address the court, Assistant District Attorney Lance Sigmon said.

“(Staples) asks that you accept his plea,” defense attorney Laura Baker, who represented Staples, said. “He understands that this is a significant amount of time. He wanted to obviously bring some closure to this matter for himself and for the victim’s family.”

Sigmon said police officers with the Hickory Police Department responded to Moscotte’s home on 22nd Street Northeast shortly before 8:15 p.m. Jan, 23, 2020. They found Moscotte, who was pronounced dead at the scene. Moscotte had been shot once in the right side of his stomach, Sigmon said.

Moscotte’s girlfriend, Brooke Chester, told the officers Moscotte walked outside to his vehicle when he was shot, Sigmon said.

Chester said she saw an unknown Black man attacking Moscotte when she opened the side door of the home, Sigmon said. Chester locked the door and hid in a closet while the suspects entered the home. After several minutes, she went outside and found Moscotte lying on the ground, Sigmon said.

Sigmon said there were security cameras inside and outside of Moscotte’s home. Police identified Staples and another suspect, Jalen Jakee Witherspoon, using footage from the cameras, Sigmon said. Witherspoon is also charged with murder in the case.

The surveillance videos showed Staples sneaking up on Moscotte, hitting Moscotte in the head multiple times with a pistol and then shooting him, Sigmon said.

After the shooting, Staples kicked in the door to Moscotte’s home and removed a large box, Sigmon said. Witherspoon also entered and helped Staples remove other items from the residence, Sigmon said. Staples took the keys to Moscotte’s Mercedes-Benz vehicle. Staples and Witherspoon left the scene in the Mercedes, Sigmon said.

Before the shooting at around 2:45 p.m., Staples discussed the sale of a Masterpiece Arms 9mm pistol and a silencer with Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives agents at a warehouse in Hickory, Sigmon said. Staples wanted $1,500 for the gun, but the ATF agents offered $1,000. Staples did not sell the gun, Sigmon said.

One shell casing, made by the ammunition company Barnaul, was recovered at the scene of the shooting, Sigmon said.

On Jan. 29, 2020, Staples returned to the warehouse and sold the pistol and silencer at a reduced price, Sigmon said. Staples also sold 19 rounds of Barnaul ammunition and the pistol was loaded with Barnaul ammunition, Sigmon said. According to the ATF agents, the silencer was removed from the gun and the gun had been cleaned, Sigmon said.

Witherspoon is scheduled to appear in Catawba County Superior Court on Nov. 28.