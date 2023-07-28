A Charlotte man was charged with trying to pass a fake check at the First Federal Savings Bank in Denver.

Victor James Leeser, 25, is charged with attempting to obtain property by false pretenses, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

Leeser is accused of trying to cash a check written on the account of Ore Bank Pumpking Center Volunteer Fire Department, which is actually the Ore Bank Pumpkin Center Volunteer Fire Department on East N.C. 150, the sheriff’s office said.

Bank officials contacted a representative for the fire department and confirmed no one with the department wrote the check, the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office said Leeser originally told Detectives Greg Hager and Runyon that he received the check as payment for roofing work but later admitted he was approached by a man on Graham Street in Charlotte. The sheriff’s office said the man offered Leeser a percentage of the check if he would go to the bank and cash it. The man drove Leeser to a location near the bank and dropped him off, the sheriff’s office said.

Detectives recovered the fictitious check and took Leeser before a Lincoln County magistrate. He was jailed under a $5,000 secured bond.