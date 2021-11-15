Charlotte man charged with larceny in Hickory; his car caught fire on I-40 Friday afternoon which led to wreck, traffic jam

A 23-year-old Charlotte man has been charged with felony larceny. He also is linked to a car fire and wrecks on Interstate 40 that eventually led to the highway closing Friday afternoon in Hickory.

Jeffrey Barrett Jr., 23, of Charlotte was arrested Sunday in Morganton and charged with felony larceny, Capt. Philip Demas with the Hickory Police Department said.

Barrett’s vehicle caught fire on I-40 on Friday after a larceny at the Ulta Beauty cosmetics store in Hickory, Demas said.

The Hickory Fire Department responded to the vehicle fire on I-40 between mile markers 126 and 127 around 3:15 p.m. Friday, Terri Byers, fire education coordinator for the department, said.

Demas said the driver of the vehicle is charged with stealing $9,000 in perfume from the business. The suspect left the business in a Dodge Charger and made his way onto Lenoir Rhyne Boulevard.

Demas said the Charger struck a vehicle but continued onto the interstate and drove until the vehicle caught fire. The suspect escaped from the vehicle and left the scene on foot. Investigators found the stolen perfume in the vehicle, Demas said.