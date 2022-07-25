Charlotte man arrested after high-speed chase in Catawba County

A Charlotte man was arrested in Newton after a high-speed chase on Interstate 40 on Sunday.

Derek Antony McClure, 32, was arrested on charges of felonious speeding to elude arrest, reckless driving, simple possession of marijuana and an insurance violation.

Deputies with the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office attempted to stop a 1994 Mercury Grand Marquis on N.C. Highway 16 near Mt. Olive Church Road, Capt. Aaron Turk said.

The vehicle did not stop for deputies. The vehicle travelled between 80 to 100 mph as deputies pursued. The chase last around 30 minutes until the N.C. Highway Patrol used tire deflation devices to stop the vehicle near mile marker 124 on westbound Interstate 40, Turk said.

Deputies searched the vehicle and found a small amount of marijuana. There was also a passenger in the vehicle.