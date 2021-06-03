Catawba woman to serve 5-7 years in prison for DWI, death of motorcyclist

A Catawba woman will serve a prison sentence following her conviction for hitting and killing a motorcyclist and driving while impaired, according to a release from District Attorney Scott Reilly’s office.

Jessica Dawn Flynn, 32, will serve five to seven years in prison after she entered a guilty plea in connection with the June 21, 2019 death of 25-year-old Randy Kyle Holmes. The charges include felony death by vehicle and driving while impaired, according to the release.

The investigation showed that on the day of the fatal crash, Flynn’s vehicle came out of a curve while traveling along Lowrance Road in eastern Catawba County, crossed the center line and struck a motorcycle ridden by Holmes in his lane. The impact of the crash ejected him from the bike and over the side of the vehicle. The motorcycle split from the ferocity of the crash, according to the release.

Holmes died at the scene from blunt force injuries sustained in the crash. Flynn suffered minor injuries and was released to law enforcement after being checked by emergency medical services personnel. Her 1-year-old daughter and 7-year-old niece were in the vehicle at the time of the crash but were not hurt.

