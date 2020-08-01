Catawba sheriff's office declines to name victim in Thursday shooting

The Catawba County Sheriff’s Office is not releasing the name of a man who was shot in Hickory Thursday in order to protect his safety and privacy, Sheriff’s Capt. Aaron Turk said Friday.

"I don't know that the people that did the shooting know themselves who they hit and who they didn't hit so we're not going to offer the name at this time of a victim," Turk said.

Turk did say the person who was shot on 28th Street NE early Thursday is recovering in Baptist Hospital.

An SUV, “possibly a dark-colored GMC Envoy,” was seen near the scene of the shooting just before it occurred, according to the sheriff’s office.

The 28th Avenue shooting is one of several recent shootings officers with the sheriff's office and Hickory Police Department are investigating and believe to be related.

On Wednesday, one man was killed and another was wounded in shootings linked to First Street SW.

Donald Simpson, 30, made his way to Third Street SE, where he was pronounced dead. The other victim, 25-year-old Miquel Robinson, was released from Frye Regional Medical Center following treatment for a gunshot wound.