Catawba sheriff's office: Be on the lookout for fake cop

The Catawba County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a man accused of impersonating an officer.

The office received a report of a teenage girl being stopped on Little Mountain Road by a man who claimed to be an officer. The teenager was skeptical and asked what department the man was with and if she could see his badge, according to the release.

The man let her go after a brief conversation. The sheriff’s office began investigating the incident after the girl reported the encounter to a school resource officer, according to the release.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The suspect in this case is 5 feet, 8 inched tall. He is a white man who has a medium build and a dark beard. The man appeared to be in his 30s, the release said.

While the man was wearing a uniform and carried a firearm, there was no evidence he had a badge. The black SUV he was driving did not have the insignia of any law enforcement agency, though blue lights were installed in the windshield, according to the release.