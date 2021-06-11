Catawba sheriff's investigators conduct underwater search with rover

Catawba County Sheriff’s Office investigators partnered with a technology company to use an underwater rover to search for possible evidence on Friday.

The search took place around the Sixth Street NW bridge, in the cove where Lake Hickory and Horseford Creek meet.

The rover was supplied by Gresco, a Georgia-based company.

Gresco Sales Director Timothy Wiley said the rover could be used for applications ranging from searches to underwater inspections.

“It’s a good way also if you’re looking for something of interest to record it and to document things in the state that you find them,” Wiley said. “Obviously the sheriff’s office here, for whatever it is, the work that they’re doing, they want to make sure that they have the best documentation and the best way to capture it.”

The device allows for 4K livestreaming, he added.

While the investigators got a chance to try out the new piece of equipment, they did not find what they were looking for during the three-hour search.

Capt. Aaron Turk said the item investigators searched for is related to an older case.

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.