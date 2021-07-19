Catawba man sentenced to 40 years for the murders of his wife and son

Lee said Raymond had a gambling addiction and he used his disability pay to purchase lottery tickets. On the day of the murders, Barbara’s sister called her to tell her Warren Sr. was gambling again “and asked her sister (Barbara) to confront the defendant about the situation,” Lee said.

Lee added that Raymond told investigators that he was not home during the time of the murders, but investigators looked into the claims and found no alibi for Raymond Sr. Investigators did turn up video surveillance of Raymond picking his wife up from work that day at Balls Creek Elementary School.

Witness Mark Herbert spoke in court. He said he was friends with the Raymonds and visited their home for dinner several times. “They were my neighbors, friends and fellow church-goers,” he said.

“He (Warren Raymond Jr.) was a beautiful, unique and wonderful man,” Herbert said.

“Thursday, September 13, 2018, is burned in my memory,” he continued. “I will never forget Warren Sr. coming to my door on his knees, crying, hyperventilating, blood on his hands. I will never forget seeing Barbara on the living room floor surrounded by blood, lifeless, a knife in her abdomen.”

Herbert said he was grateful for the plea deal so that the case would not go to trial.

Raymond Sr. declined to speak in court before his sentencing.

