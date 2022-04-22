Catawba man receives minimum of 6 years for assault charge

A 48-year-old Catawba man was sentenced to at least six years in prison after pleading guilty to assault with a deadly weapon during Catawba County Superior Court.

Jonathan Andreas Linebarger was convicted for assault with a deadly weapon and two counts of possession of a firearm by felon, a news release from District Attorney Scott Reilly’s office said.

Officials say that on two separate occasions, Linebarger fired a gun at a person or a home.

On Feb. 9, 2019, Linebarger went to a Claremont residence. He approached the adult victim while holding a handgun. The victim fled into a wooded area as the defendant fired at least six shots into the woods, the release said.

Another witness was at a neighbor’s house and heard the gunshots. While hiding behind a parked car, she saw the defendant leave in his vehicle and heard him fire more gunshots as he departed the property, the release said.

On Oct. 24, 2019, officers responded to a report of shots fired at a Hickory residence. A witness told them that the defendant shot four or five times before leaving the scene in his vehicle, the release said.

Linebarger’s sentence length was enhanced by his status as a habitual felon, which included prior convictions from Catawba County for possession with intent to sell/deliver cocaine in October 2004, possession of Schedule II controlled substance in September 2008 and attempted obstruction of justice in May 2011, the release said.

Linebarger was previously convicted of possession of a firearm by felon in July 2014 in Catawba County, the release said.

Superior Court Judge Steven Warren, from Buncombe County, imposed the prison term for Linebarger. Linebarger will serve his sentence in the custody of the North Carolina Division of Adult Corrections, the release said.

The cases were investigated by Catawba County Sheriff’s Office and Hickory Police Department. Assistant District Attorney Lance Sigmon handled prosecution for the State, the release said.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.