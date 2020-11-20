Catawba man imprisoned for drug trafficking

A Catawba man was sentenced to more than 11 years in prison following an investigation that found he had distributed narcotics throughout Catawba County and surrounding areas.

Ryan Eugene Farley, 31, was sentenced to 135 months in prison and four years of supervised release during federal court on Wednesday, according to a Catawba County Sheriff’s Office press release.

Farley was convicted of three counts of possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine and classified as a career offender based on prior convictions in state court for narcotics trafficking.

The conviction and sentencing resulted from a joint investigation conducted by the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division, which revealed that Farley distributed narcotics in Catawba County and surrounding areas between April 2019 and March 2020.

“Our Narcotics Division, in partnership with the DEA, has stopped a career drug dealer from inflicting further harm to our communities," said Catawba County Sheriff Don Brown. "We will continue to target the criminals who live among us so that people may feel safe in their neighborhoods."