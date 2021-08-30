 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Catawba man charged with trafficking in cocaine; 1,000 grams of cocaine seized
0 Comments
alert top story
CATAWBA COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

Catawba man charged with trafficking in cocaine; 1,000 grams of cocaine seized

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

A Catawba man was charged with trafficking in cocaine following a police search where over 1,000 grams of cocaine was found, according to a news release from the Catawba County Sheriff's Office.

Last week, investigators executed a search warrant at a residence on Old Catawba Road in Catawba, according to a press release from the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office.

During the search, approximately 71 grams of a cocaine-based substance, 1,000 grams of powdered cocaine and 3 pounds of marijuana were seized, the release stated. Investigators also located and seized $34,000 during this investigation.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Damien Alonzo Burch, 35, of Catawba was charged with trafficking in cocaine and possession with intent to sell or deliver marijuana.

Burch was previously arrested in March on charges of possession of cocaine, marijuana and psilocybin mushrooms, the release stated.

Burch was issued a $15,000 secured bond.

The Catawba County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division along with officers from Catawba Police and Claremont Police departments conducted the search.

“Our continued focus is on drug traffickers operating in our county,” Sheriff Don Brown said in the release. “We thank Catawba and Claremont Police Departments for their assistance.”

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Economic damage from Ida not as bad as feared

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert