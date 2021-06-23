Catawba man charged with trafficking heroin

A town of Catawba man has been charged with trafficking heroin, according to a release from the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office.

Jonathon Andreas Linebarger, 47, is charged with trafficking opium or heroin, possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver meth, maintaining a vehicle for the manufacture, sale or delivery of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He was issued a total bond of $112,000.

Authorities discovered drugs in Linebarger’s vehicle when they arrested him Monday in Hickory on child support warrants, according to the release.

They found nearly 18 grams of powdered heroin, almost 13 grams of black tar heroin and more than 13 grams of meth, according to the release.

Linebarger also has two other pending drug cases, according to the release.

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

