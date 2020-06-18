Catawba man charged with making threats against African American church in Virginia

A Catawba man was arrested in Virginia and charged with threatening to burn down an African American church in Virginia Beach, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
John Malcolm Bareswill, 63, of Catawba was charged with making a telephonic threat to use fire to kill, injure, or intimidate any individual, or unlawfully to damage or destroy a building.
Authorities say Bareswill called a Virginia Beach church with a predominantly African American congregation, made racially derogatory remarks, and threatened to set the church on fire, according to the release.
Bareswill owns a package delivery service in Virginia Beach, according to the affidavit filed by FBI Special Agent Alex L. Cava.
The threatening call was placed on June 7, several days after one of the church’s leaders took part in a public prayer vigil and peaceful demonstration in memory of George Floyd who died at the hands of police in Minnesota.
A church member informed the Virginia Beach Police Department that around 11 a.m, a male called the church’s land line telephone, according to the release. The call was placed on speakerphone and overheard by two adult members of the church and also several children.
The caller stated words to the effect of “you [racial slur] need to shut up”, and threatened to set fire to the church.
Investigators with the Virginia Beach Police Department located the telephone number used to call the church and confirmed the number was Bareswill’s personal mobile telephone number, according to the affidavit.
Bareswill told investigator that he did not call any religious institution on June 7 and he claimed that he was asleep during the time frame with the call was placed.
He provided investigators written consent to search his phone.
Investigators discovered the phone was used to search the internet for several phrases, including “Black Lives Matter protest held in Virginia” and information about at least three predominantly African American religious institutions in the area, including the church that received the threatening telephone call.
Capt. Aaron Turk of the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office said Bareswill was arrested by the FBI in Virginia, not in Catawba County.
If convicted, Bareswill faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison, according to the release.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.