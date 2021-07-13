 Skip to main content
Catawba man charged in Sherrills Ford hit-and-run
SHERRILLS FORD

A town of Catawba man has been charged in a hit-and-run collision that sent a Sherrills Ford man to the hospital, Master Trooper Jeffrey Swagger said Tuesday.

Domenick Daniel Tagliavia, 35, is charged with felony hit-and-run as well as reckless driving and improper passing.

Tagliavia was driving a Chevrolet Suburban when he hit 63-year-old William Howard Marshall, who was riding a motorcycle, Swagger said. The crash took place on Sherrills Ford Road on Friday morning.

Swagger said earlier this week that Marshall is expected to survive.

He credited information provided by the public in response to information about the suspect shared by media outlets.

Kevin Griffin is the city of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

