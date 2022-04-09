Catawba deputy fired following DWI charge; third deputy in less than a year to lose job over suspected impaired driving

A Catawba County Sheriff’s deputy was fired Saturday after being charged with driving while impaired in Granite Falls, according to a release from the sheriff’s office.

The deputy was arrested around 3 a.m. Saturday, according to the release.

The sheriff’s office said they could not give out the deputy’s name because of privacy law but did say via the release that the officer worked in patrol. The officer was off duty at the time of the arrest, according to the release.

The office referred additional questions to the Granite Falls Police Department. When contacted about the matter Saturday, a dispatcher said the department’s office personnel would be back on Monday.

This is at least the third time in less than a year a Catawba County deputy has lost a job following impaired driving charges.

Last June, Deputy Michael T. Watkins was fired and charged with DWI following an incident in which he crashed a department vehicle while off duty. The sheriff’s office estimated the damage to the vehicle at around $5,000.

A month later, another deputy, Eric Dixon Walker, was charged with driving while impaired and hit and run property damage after hitting another vehicle.

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.