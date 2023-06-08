A Catawba County woman and a Tennessee man are charged in connection to an overdose death in Watauga County.

William Michael Oxentine, 49, of Johnson County, Tennessee, and Angelina Miller, 30, of Catawba County, are both charged with death by distribution, the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

The Watauga County Sheriff’s Office, Boone Fire Department and Watauga medics responded to 1571 Little Laurel Road in Boone in reference to a drug overdose, on March 14 at 9:30 a.m.

The victim, Karma Lea Greenlee, was transported to Watauga Medical Center and later died due to overdose complications. The overdose was linked to fentanyl, the sheriff’s office said.

Two suspects were identified in connection to selling and distributing the fentanyl that killed Greenlee, the sheriff’s office said. The sheriff’s office named Oxentine and Miller as the suspects.

Miller was arrested by the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office, the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office said.

Miller is facing charges of maintaining a vehicle or dwelling for a controlled substance, possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver a controlled substance, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, controlled substance on jail premise and possession of drug paraphernalia in Alexander County, according to the online Alexander County Detention Center inmate list.

Oxentine is currently being held in the Carter County Tennessee Detention Facility on unrelated charges. Oxentine will be served with the death by distribution charge once he has served his current time on the unrelated charges in Tennessee, the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office said.

The Boone Police Department, Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, Alexander County Sheriff’s Office and the Hickory Police Department assisted in the investigation, the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office said.

Oxentine and Miller are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.