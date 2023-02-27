The Catawba County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a suspect in the armed robbery of a convenience store in Newton.

The robbery occurred around 10 p.m. Friday at the Propst Superette located at the intersection of East N.C. Highway 10 and Mt. Olive Church Road, according to the release from the sheriff’s office.

A store clerk told deputies someone dressed in all black entered the store by breaking through the glass door entrance and demanding money while armed with a handgun, according the release.

The suspect, who is described as a Black male, was last seen fleeing on foot in the direction of Mt. Olive Lutheran Church.

Anyone with information on the case can call the sheriff’s office at 828-464-3112.