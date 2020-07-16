Catawba County Sheriff's Office seeks break-in suspects

The Catawba County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help in identifying two people suspected of breaking into Clyde Campbell Elementary School.

The sheriff’s office shared surveillance images showing what appeared to be two young men or two teenagers walking the hallways of the school with their shirts pulled over their heads to obscure their identities.

The images were posted Thursday afternoon, but no time was given for when the break-in occurred.

The sheriff’s office offered no additional information on the case as of 5 p.m. Thursday.

Anyone with information can call the sheriff’s office Criminal Investigation Division at 828-465-0671.

