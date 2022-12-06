Catawba County Register of Deeds: I'm innocent of embezzlement charges

A year has passed since Catawba County Register of Deeds Donna Spencer was charged with embezzling at least $100,000 from her office. Her attorney said Tuesday that he still does not understand exactly what laws she is accused of breaking.

“Candidly, this is the first case that I’ve ever had where I’m not sure what the crime is that’s alleged to have been committed,” attorney Blair Cody said as he stood by Spencer in the halls of the Catawba County Justice Center on Tuesday morning.

Last December, Spencer, 56, was charged with embezzlement by a local or charitable officer, failing to discharge her duties as register of deeds and two counts of obtaining property by false pretenses.

Spencer is accused of claiming compensation for time she did not work and for diverting office resources for personal use. Spencer’s current salary is $106,533, according to pay data provided by the county earlier this year.

Cody said the state’s case does not make sense because Spencer is a salaried employee whose pay is not dependent on logging hours.

He said he has filed court documents asking for more specific information regarding the charges and has attached a copy of Spencer’s tax forms to support the case that she received no more money than she was legally entitled to receive.

Spencer, who has served as register of deeds for 17 years, has remained in her position since being charged. That's something she is allowed to do so long as she is not convicted of a felony. Two of the charges against her, embezzlement and obtaining property by false pretenses, are felony offenses.

On Monday, Spencer reiterated that she will stay in office as long as she can and plans to run for reelection in 2024. She also maintained her innocence.

“I’m innocent,” Spencer said. “I want my constituents to know, the citizens to know that I have not taken anything from the county. I love what I do and I love the citizens of this county. And I would never do anything wrong against them.”

Cody said Spencer has been showing up to work and he is not aware of complaints regarding how the office is operating.

He also said the charges against Spencer are politically motivated. Jonathan Barnes and Lisa Hines, who previously ran against Spencer, tipped off law enforcement about the alleged improprieties, according to court documents.

Spencer had just left a brief appearance in Catawba County Superior Court when she and Cody stopped to talk. Her case was continued because the prosecutor is handling a trial in another jurisdiction.

District Attorney Scott Reilly handed the case over to the North Carolina Conference of District Attorneys, a state agency which assists local district attorneys.

Spencer is next due in court in February. Cody said they hope there will be a resolution to the case next year.