Catawba County Register of Deeds embezzlement case continued; trial date could be set in December

The embezzlement case against Catawba County Register of Deeds Donna Spencer was continued to Dec. 5 during Catawba County Superior Court on Tuesday.

Defense attorney Blair Cody, who represents Spencer, said he expected a trial date for her case would have been set at Tuesday’s hearing. A trial date could be set at the Dec. 5 hearing. Spencer was first indicted on Dec. 6, 2021, according to court documents.

Spencer is charged with embezzlement by a local or charitable officer, two counts of obtaining property by false pretenses and one count of register of deeds failing to discharge duty, according to court documents.

Spencer was not present in court. The case was continued since the prosecutor was sick, Cody said.

There was some movement in the case on Tuesday. Cody told Judge Alan Z. Thornburg that he filed a motion for a bill of particulars Tuesday morning.

According to N.C. General Statute 15A-925, a motion for a bill of particulars requests specified items of factual information from the prosecution which pertain to the charges a defendant is facing. The request must show that the defendant cannot adequately prepare a defense without the information.

Spencer is accused of taking $100,000 by wrongfully claiming compensation for hours she did not work and diverting funds for personal use under the pretext of buying office supplies, according to the documents.

As of August 2022, Spencer receives an annual salary of $106,533, according to the Hickory Daily Record’s 2022 salary database for the Catawba County government.