 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert featured
CATAWBA COUNTY REGISTER OF DEEDS

Catawba County Register of Deeds embezzlement case continued; trial date could be set in December

  • Updated
  • 0

The embezzlement case against Catawba County Register of Deeds Donna Spencer was continued to Dec. 5 during Catawba County Superior Court on Tuesday.

Defense attorney Blair Cody, who represents Spencer, said he expected a trial date for her case would have been set at Tuesday’s hearing. A trial date could be set at the Dec. 5 hearing. Spencer was first indicted on Dec. 6, 2021, according to court documents.

Spencer is charged with embezzlement by a local or charitable officer, two counts of obtaining property by false pretenses and one count of register of deeds failing to discharge duty, according to court documents.

Spencer was not present in court. The case was continued since the prosecutor was sick, Cody said.

There was some movement in the case on Tuesday. Cody told Judge Alan Z. Thornburg that he filed a motion for a bill of particulars Tuesday morning.

People are also reading…

According to N.C. General Statute 15A-925, a motion for a bill of particulars requests specified items of factual information from the prosecution which pertain to the charges a defendant is facing. The request must show that the defendant cannot adequately prepare a defense without the information.

Spencer is accused of taking $100,000 by wrongfully claiming compensation for hours she did not work and diverting funds for personal use under the pretext of buying office supplies, according to the documents.

As of August 2022, Spencer receives an annual salary of $106,533, according to the Hickory Daily Record’s 2022 salary database for the Catawba County government.

Donna Hicks Spencer

Donna Hicks Spencer
0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden warns Russia nukes would be 'serious mistake'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert